



— Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation confirmed to CBS Los Angeles Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the photos were of the crash scene and the victims’ remains, though it was not immediately clear if the deputies took the photos or if they received them from somebody else.

One source told the Times that the photos were shared with other officials who had nothing to do with the investigation.

The helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hillside late last month in heavy fog, killing the retired Laker legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others on their way to a youth basketball game. The other victims were Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The sheriff’s department said it was looking into the matter and had no further comment.