LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is making an impact on and off the court.
Fans attending Friday night’s Clippers game against the Denver Nuggets received backpacks courtesy of Leonard, but the bags were not meant to be kept.
“Kawhi is well known for letting his actions do the talking,” said Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker. “You see it in his play on the court, and you see it in what he does off the court too.”
“Today we’re continuing his message with the hashtag #KawhiIt…we’re giving away 20 thousand of these backpacks, everyone in attendance will receive one.”
The backpacks are Leonard’s way of encouraging recipients to have “have someone’s back.” The backpacks are intended to be filled with supplies and delivered to someone in need.
“Fill it with food for someone who is hungry, or a blanket for someone who is cold,” said Zucker. “It could be books…people should use their creativity.”