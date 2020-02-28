Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of the most popular beers in the world is getting the meme treatment thanks to COVID-19.
As coronavirus continues to spread globally, online searches for “corona beer virus” and “beer coronavirus” is hurting the Corona beer brand, according to Bloomberg News.
Data from global research firm YouGov shows purchase intent among adult Americans has plummeted to a two-year low due to rapid spread of the virus, which shares many symptoms with the common flu.
Nearly 40% of Americans say they won’t buy Corona beer “under any circumstances” due to the non-related virus, the survey found.
News of Corona’s struggles was quickly picked up by “memers” on social media.