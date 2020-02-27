SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in a Simi Valley apartment Thursday morning. The victim’s mother was also wounded.
Just after 9 a.m., Simi Valley police responded to a 911 call about a wounded woman outside an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Los Angeles Avenue who was waving down passersby saying that her daughter was dead inside the complex.
They arrived to find a woman stabbed to death inside an apartment, police said. Her name was not released.
The victim’s mother had lacerations on her body and was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
A male suspect was apprehended nearby and arrested. He was not identified.
Police told the Ventura County Star that the murder may have been motivated by a domestic dispute.
The intersection of Los Angeles Avenue and Emory Avenue was shut down during the investigation.