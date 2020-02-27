VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash Thursday night in Van Nuys.
Los Angeles Police Department began the pursuit on surface streets in the Pacoima area before the driver entered the 118 Freeway and transitioned to the southbound 405 Freeway where it appeared that the driver was trying to hit other cars on the road.
The pursuit came to a violent end when the driver, going at high rates of speed, collided with another car and spun out of control hitting a pole near Victory Boulevard. In total there were five people in the car, two of them got out and ran from authorities but were quickly taken into custody. The remaining three were taken to the hospital.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people total were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, three teens — two females and one male — and one young adult male.
Southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard remained closed as of 11:15 Thursday night.