LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles family mourning the death of 49-year-old Armando Luna Panuco says strangers were given his body and buried him in Mexico, due to the fault of Los Angeles County and the coroner.
Panuco was found dead on Feb. 3, 2019 by Los Angeles police on a sidewalk in Boyle Heights on Indiana Street, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday.
The suit claims the county and coroner were negligent and allegedly released Panuco’s body to the wrong family. They also allege there was a cover-up after the mistake was realized.
The plaintiffs, who are the siblings, half-siblings and daughter of Panuco, say the coroner did not use proper identification procedures when presented with the body.
The suit states that Panuco’s family did not get to properly hold a viewing, funeral and burial. Panuco’s body is still in Mexico and hasn’t been recovered by the family, according to attorney Michael Carrillo.
A representative for the coroner said the office does not comment on pending litigation.
