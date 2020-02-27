BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Key Kobe Bryant memorabilia are going up for sale in April.
Julien’s Auctions said Thursday that it will sell the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys that he wore during the 1999-2000 NBA Finals and 2006-2007 season.
The auction house will also auction off Bryant’s handprints in cement from Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, shoes that he wore and signed, and a basketball signed by members of the 2009-2010 Lakers team.
Bryant was a 18-time All-Star who won five NBA championships with the Lakers, who he played with throughout his entire NBA career. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas hills on Jan. 26.
A public memorial was held on Feb. 24 for Bryant and his daughter, with performances and eulogies by loved ones and stars including Bryant’s wife Vanessa, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Pelinka, Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.
The items up for auction can be viewed at Julien’s location on Canon Drive in Beverly Hills from April 27-30. The auction will be held on April 30. For interested bidders who can’t make it to Beverly Hills for the auction, you can also bid online at julienslive.com.