SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles continued Thursday to tackle the homeless crisis as 10 new trailers arrived in South Los Angeles to provide temporary housing.
Gov. Gavin Newsom sent the trailers using funds from Measure H and Proposition 63 — the Mental Health Services Act.
The trailers — installed in a former parking lot for a county probation office — are the centerpiece of Crenshaw/Expo Safe Landing for Families, which will be operated by the nonprofit group Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System.
According to the United Neighborhoods Neighborhood Council, the site was chosen because it was vacant, county-owned and close to families with children in need of immediate housing.
“Every single day, more than a dozen parents walk through our doors with fear and desperation in their eyes because they don’t know where they’re gonna sleep with their children that night,” Vernoica Lewia, director of the organization, said. “So projects like this mean more than just bringing a resource to the community. We are literally helping restore a since of safety and stability.”
On Saturday, volunteers will work to beautify the area and get the trailers move-in ready.
Once families move into the trailers, HOPICS will begin providing immediate services to the families including starting the process of getting them into more permanent housing situations.