The Undercover Dream Lovers Album Release Show

From the event description:

Lodge Room [and] Desert Daze present The Undercover Dream Lovers Album Release Show with special guests Video Age [and] Scott Gilmore.

When: Friday, Feb. 28, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Lodge Room, 104 N. Ave. 56th

Admission: $16 – $44.5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friday Night Vibes with Royce Lovett

From the event description:

Come out and join us for a night of good vibes, great entertainment and a chance to have a meet [and] greet with Royce Lovett.

When: Friday, Feb. 28, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 p.m.

Where: Oeno Vino Underground Winery, 3111 Glendale Blvd.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sound Dunes: Kyle Kinch

From the event description:

We are pleased to announce the Los Angeles debut of the talented Kyle Kinch. This is going to be an incredible night of groovy house music.

When: Friday, Feb. 28, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 29, 2 a.m.

Where: Madame Siam, 1723 N. Hudson Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

G4C Game Jam — Take The Challenge: Get The Party Started

From the event description:

Games for Change is hosting a game jam [that] challenges students to create social impact games — all in one day!

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Pio Pico-Koreatown Branch Library, 694 S. Oxford Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Frequency Flow

From the event description:

Join us for a 45-minute all-levels vinyasa flow yoga class followed by a 30-minute sound bath experience, led by Kelsey Cook [and] Natalie Valle. The physical practice of yoga helps you to bridge the gap between your mind, body [and] spirit, while the synergistic sound meditation techniques used during the sound bath teach you to enter a state of deep meditation, relaxation [and] rejuvenation.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2:30-4 p.m.

Where: Hallowed Ground, 114 Washington Blvd., Suite B

Admission: $33

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets