Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
The Undercover Dream Lovers Album Release Show
From the event description:
Lodge Room [and] Desert Daze present The Undercover Dream Lovers Album Release Show with special guests Video Age [and] Scott Gilmore.
When: Friday, Feb. 28, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Admission: $16 – $44.5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Friday Night Vibes with Royce Lovett
From the event description:
Come out and join us for a night of good vibes, great entertainment and a chance to have a meet [and] greet with Royce Lovett.
When: Friday, Feb. 28, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 p.m.
Where: Oeno Vino Underground Winery, 3111 Glendale Blvd.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sound Dunes: Kyle Kinch
From the event description:
We are pleased to announce the Los Angeles debut of the talented Kyle Kinch. This is going to be an incredible night of groovy house music.
When: Friday, Feb. 28, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 29, 2 a.m.
Where: Madame Siam, 1723 N. Hudson Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
G4C Game Jam — Take The Challenge: Get The Party Started
From the event description:
Games for Change is hosting a game jam [that] challenges students to create social impact games — all in one day!
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Pio Pico-Koreatown Branch Library, 694 S. Oxford Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Frequency Flow
From the event description:
Join us for a 45-minute all-levels vinyasa flow yoga class followed by a 30-minute sound bath experience, led by Kelsey Cook [and] Natalie Valle. The physical practice of yoga helps you to bridge the gap between your mind, body [and] spirit, while the synergistic sound meditation techniques used during the sound bath teach you to enter a state of deep meditation, relaxation [and] rejuvenation.
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: Hallowed Ground, 114 Washington Blvd., Suite B
Admission: $33
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets