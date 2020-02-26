



— Since the 1800s, private social clubs in Los Angeles were where business people met to network.

Over the years, it became customary for the mayors of the city to receive honorary invitations to the private clubs, but in the 1980s, former mayor Tom Bradley was not receiving invitations.

In 1982, Bradley greeted Prince Phillip at Los Angeles International Airport during his week-long fundraising trip on behalf of the World Wildlife Fund.

During his trip, Prince Philip was invited to speak at one of L.A.’s private social club but later learned the mayor was not welcome to join.

According to sources, the prince refused to go to the club because of it.

“Wow, this was just the 1980s, not the 1870s,” said City Club Los Angeles member Brent Stokes.

According to Stokes, up until the late 80s, private social clubs in L.A. discriminated against members based on race and gender.

“To know if there was a specific written policy or unwritten policy, who knows?” Stokes said.

In 1987, Bradley rallied with city leaders to fight discrimination and passed an ordinance banning it in the clubs.

“It shall be unlawful for a club which is not distinctively private, to deny any person entry to facilities at membership in or the full enjoyment of said club or organization,” the ordinance read in part.

That same year, Bradley and his contemporaries had the idea to start a new club.

“Hey, we need to have a social club that starts with and continues with no history of discrimination,” said Stokes.

In late 1987, on the 54th floor of the Wells Fargo Building in downtown L.A., city club Los Angeles was born.

The club, with its remarkable views of the city and an homage to the late former mayor, has since been moved to City National Plaza just a few blocks away but continues to carry on with tradition.

“Even though it’s black history month, it is a place where diversity is celebrated all the time,” Stokes said.

According to City Club L.A., its social club has more than 1,200 members representing various backgrounds and life stories and that 30 percent of their members are women.