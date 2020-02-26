Comments
NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A vehicle was turned on its side following a two-car collision outside of Northridge Fashion Center Wednesday evening.
Los Angeles City Fire responded to the collision on the 9000 block of Corbin Avenue near the corner of Nordhoff Street.
Views from SKY 2 showed paramedics examining the two drivers and what appeared to be multiple children.
No one was immediately transported to a hospital.
A couple of lanes were temporarily closed on Corbin Avenue.