CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County officials are expected Wednesday to declare a local health emergency in response to the coronavirus

County Supervisors Michelle Steel and Andrew Do plan to hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference with local health officials in Santa Ana to discuss the
declaration.

The flu-like virus has now infected more than 81,000 people worldwide.

This is a breaking news event. Check back for update.

Comments

Leave a Reply