Comments
County Supervisors Michelle Steel and Andrew Do plan to hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference with local health officials in Santa Ana to discuss the
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County officials are expected Wednesday to declare a local health emergency in response to the coronavirus
County Supervisors Michelle Steel and Andrew Do plan to hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference with local health officials in Santa Ana to discuss the
declaration.
The flu-like virus has now infected more than 81,000 people worldwide.
This is a breaking news event. Check back for update.