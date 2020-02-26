(CBS Local)– Andrea Riseborough has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, but on March 6 she’ll get the chance to lead a fascinating new television show.

Riseborough headlines Amazone Prime’s new series “ZeroZeroZero” about the complicated world of cocaine smuggling. The show takes place in several countries and the actor got the chance to film all over the world and was extremely intrigued by her character Emma.

“It was epic. It was shot in five locations and for the most part it is shot in the real locations its set in,” said Riseborough in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Wherever you are ends up affecting so much of the way you shoot. It was fantastic to be in every real location for the most part. We started in Louisiana and then Mexico City and then Calabria in Italy and after that we were in Morocco in the middle of the desert and then we went to Senegal. Emma runs the family business and she’s unwittingly a cocaine dealer. That’s not something she’d ever say. There’s a huge thick fog of denial that lies over their family and it’s been there for many generations. They’re a shipping company and that’s their front.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

While Riseborough has played many interesting parts, she’s best known for her work in movies like “Birdman” with Michael Keaton and “Oblivion” with Tom Cruise. The actor is still amazed at the “Birdman” experience five years after it won Best Picture at the 2015 Academy Awards.

“We shot it for very little money in about six weeks,” said Riseborough. “Alejandro [González Iñárritu] is a really prolific and a very well respected disc jockey. His ear for music and sense for rhythm and timing… he is a gift to be around. It was almost like choreographing a strange dance and it was strangely theatrical. Sometimes hundreds of times over in order to get it right. Sometimes it would be 6pm and we would have nothing in the bank.”

In addition to acting, Riseborough also has her own production company called Mother Sucker. She’s had the company since 2012 and started it because of her frustration with the entertainment industry.

“It started in 2012 when I was really pissed off,” said Riseborough. “I was pissed off because I was in a film where I started off as the lead and I felt it was important to do because you don’t see the woman in this kind of role. I got to the set and I wasn’t the lead and I was the wife. It just made me think stop feeling disappointed and stop expecting magical things to happen. If you want to be part of creating things that have 90% female crew and 60% women of color, create it. It’s always something that I’ve been proactive about. I’ve always written and explored directing and producing. To start something like that and have a film at Sundance was unbelievable.”