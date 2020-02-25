CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — More police officers will be on hand at Millikan High School in Long Beach Tuesday after a student was arrested on suspicion of posting an online threat.

Robert Millikan High School in Long Beach, Calif. Feb. 22, 2018. (CBS2)

Police say the unidentified student posted a picture of several rifles on Instagram, along with a caption that said, “Don’t go to Millikan tomorrow.” The post was deleted moments later.

Another post said it was a joke or the student’s account was hacked, police said. The department said it was confident there was no threat to the high school.

Police did not give information about the student’s age, gender or identity.

