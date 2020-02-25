LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — More police officers will be on hand at Millikan High School in Long Beach Tuesday after a student was arrested on suspicion of posting an online threat.
Police say the unidentified student posted a picture of several rifles on Instagram, along with a caption that said, “Don’t go to Millikan tomorrow.” The post was deleted moments later.
Another post said it was a joke or the student’s account was hacked, police said. The department said it was confident there was no threat to the high school.
🚨 In response to a recent social media post #LBPD was made are of, an arrest was made and there is NO threat to a #LBUSD high school #seesomethingsaysomething pic.twitter.com/XLuhrAudnn
— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) February 25, 2020
Police did not give information about the student’s age, gender or identity.
