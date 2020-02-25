



– Experts are warning parents about a viral social media prank that is putting kids in danger.

The “skullbreaker challenge” is the latest trend on the social media app TikTok, where a victim is tricked into thinking they’re learning a new dance, but when they jump, two kids on either side kick their legs out from under them.

Kids all over the country are getting hurt, including Marc and Stacy Shenker’s 13-year-old son in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

“He suffered a concussion. As a result of the concussion, he also had a seizure,” Marc Shenker said.

It didn’t take long for a CBSLA producer to find middle school students in North Hollywood who had heard of the challenge.

“I heard about it by watching this YouTube video my friends told me about,” said 6th grader Cage Griswold. “It seemed really, really, really dangerous when I first saw it.”

Cage said the video he saw did not tempt him to try the prank himself.

“No, I’m not tempted to do any of that at all, because it can kill you,” he said.

Not every child will be as scared off as Cage, so experts are reminding parents to talk with kids about what they’re watching and doing so no one gets seriously hurt or in serious trouble.

“It’s really important that parents and teachers are explaining to kids that this is actually an assault,” said Dr. Jodi Gold of The Gold Center for Mind Health and Wellness. “It’s a form of cyberbullying and it absolutely has to stop.”

Cage’s mom, Suzanne Griswold, says she monitors her son’s social media usage to make sure she knows what he’s doing online.

“Oh, yes, I have screen times set for him,” she said. “I monitor everything remotely from my laptop wherever he is.”