SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A big rig burst into flames off the 5 Freeway in Sylmar, igniting brush and shutting down freeway lanes on the 5 Freeway.
The fire was first reported at about 11 p.m. Monday off the truck route from the northbound 5 Freeway to the 14 Freeway. It’s not clear what may have sparked the fire.
The driver was able to get out of the truck safely. But the massive fire did spread to nearby brush and caused a fuel spill.
Hazmat crews are on the scene to clean up the spilled fuel.
All truck route lanes and two right lanes on the northbound 5 Freeway were shut down immediately after the fire. Lanes have reopened, but the California Highway Patrol says the entire northbound truck route will remain shut down until at least 7 a.m.