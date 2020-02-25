We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Los Angeles if you don’t want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

22122 Victory Blvd. (Canoga Park)

Listed at $1,610/month, this 460-square-foot studio apartment is located at 22122 Victory Blvd.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, a swimming pool, an elevator and outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1316 S. Fedora St. (Pico-Union)

Next, here’s a studio apartment at 1316 S. Fedora St. that’s going for $1,625/month.

In the residence, you can expect granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome. Expect a $30 application fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

765 Irolo St. (Koreatown)

Finally, here’s a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 765 Irolo St. that’s going for $1,625/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. In the residence, you’ll see a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

