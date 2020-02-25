CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Curry House, a Japanese-American restaurant chain, suddenly shut down all of its California locations Monday, leaving dozens of workers without jobs and shocking fans of their food.

Curry House in Monterey Park. (credit: Garland Gee)

All of Southern California’s locations of Curry House Japanese Curry & Spaghetti — in Gardena, Torrance, Sawtelle, Little Tokyo, Monterey Park, City of Industry, and Cypress – found Monday to have closed without warning. Employees say they reported to work only to find their former workplaces locked up tight.

“As a former employee of Curry House, I’d like to thank all of the customers who supported us till today,” Aeon wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for everything and the memories you created or had enjoying the food.”

Curry House trended on Twitter Tuesday morning, thanks to a legions of fans lamenting the restaurants’ closures.

Fans of the restaurants also wished the employees well.

A Curry House location in Northern California also appeared to have shut down the same day.

As of Tuesday, Curry House’s website was down. According to reports, the chain was owned by Food Management Partners TX, which described itself on LinkedIn as a privately held “multi-concept developer and operator of independent restaurant chains.” The Texas-based firm also owns and operates Coco’s Bakery Restaurant, Carrows Restaurants, and once had interests in Buffalo Wild Wings and a large Little Ceasar’s franchise.

One fan of the restaurant invited fans on Facebook to a memorial service at the Little Tokyo location on Saturday.

