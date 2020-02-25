



— Curry House, a Japanese-American restaurant chain, suddenly shut down all of its California locations Monday, leaving dozens of workers without jobs and shocking fans of their food.

All of Southern California’s locations of Curry House Japanese Curry & Spaghetti — in Gardena, Torrance, Sawtelle, Little Tokyo, Monterey Park, City of Industry, and Cypress – found Monday to have closed without warning. Employees say they reported to work only to find their former workplaces locked up tight.

“As a former employee of Curry House, I’d like to thank all of the customers who supported us till today,” Aeon wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for everything and the memories you created or had enjoying the food.”

As the final manager of the Curry House Gardena. I would like to thank all my team members for your hard work. I want to also thank all our faithful guest for coming in and spending time with all of us at Curry House and I want to sincerely thank you for choosing us. Thank you — Bishop Raiji Gaines (@bishop_raiji) February 25, 2020

Curry House trended on Twitter Tuesday morning, thanks to a legions of fans lamenting the restaurants’ closures.

I take back all the times my friends and I were pondering dinner and I said “I love Curry House but not again???” Yes, again. Because we can’t have “again” anymore… 😭 — Albie⁷ IS SEEING BTS!! 💜😭 (@albieruru) February 25, 2020

We got takeout from Curry House a few weeks ago, but the last time I ate inside the restaurant was with my nephews a month ago. I've been going since the first time my dad took me to the Torrance location more than 15 years ago… It really felt like they would be around forever. pic.twitter.com/L3DoNYNBfA — ℍ𝕚𝕜𝕠 🧡🦌 (@tsukihiko) February 25, 2020

I am saddened by the closure of Curry House, it was my go to restaurant. I will forever miss you #curryhouse pic.twitter.com/QaeJ5ebj9I — ルイス ロペス (@louislopez1990) February 25, 2020

Fans of the restaurants also wished the employees well.

Still shocked and devastated over the loss of Curry House in Little Tokyo. Despite it not being super close to us, my roommate and I would make the drive several times a week to eat there -we loved it & knew all the staff. I feel so bad for them losing their jobs without warning. — Kira Buckland ★ (@KiraBuckland) February 25, 2020

RIP #curryhouse :((( i have some great memories from the #littlerokyo location, I used to go here on lunch when I worked in the arts district. They had the friendliest staff!!! I feel so bad for them all losing their jobs on moment's notice :(( — neverlearn (@neverlearn_) February 25, 2020

seriously hope everyone who worked at a Curry House is OK and can find new jobs soon not telling people their job is closing until they show up for a shift and it closed overnight is horrifying — 🌜 Diana Soreil 🌛 @ ECCC (@silencedrowns) February 25, 2020

All the best to the amazing staff and friends who have served us at Curry House over the last year. If any of the staff sees this, please reach out to us! We want to stay in touch & make sure you guys will be OK! https://t.co/e070G0aCZ7 — Casey Mongillo – ケイシ・モンジロ (@CaseyTheVA) February 25, 2020

Damn ALL curry house locations closed permanently? 😔 I had a lot of awesome meals at the Sawtelle and Little Tokyo location. Sucks for their employees to find out the day of. — BEN BALLER™ 🧢 (@BENBALLER) February 25, 2020

A Curry House location in Northern California also appeared to have shut down the same day.

Anyone in California have any information on why all Curry House locations have closed abruptly?!! Closed here in Bay Area as well as SoCal locations!! pic.twitter.com/EllWeVbADs — ニーカ姫 (@NeekaHime) February 25, 2020

As of Tuesday, Curry House’s website was down. According to reports, the chain was owned by Food Management Partners TX, which described itself on LinkedIn as a privately held “multi-concept developer and operator of independent restaurant chains.” The Texas-based firm also owns and operates Coco’s Bakery Restaurant, Carrows Restaurants, and once had interests in Buffalo Wild Wings and a large Little Ceasar’s franchise.

One fan of the restaurant invited fans on Facebook to a memorial service at the Little Tokyo location on Saturday.