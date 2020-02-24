GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A stolen work truck with a 5-month-old puppy inside has been reunited with its owner, Glendale police announced Monday.
According to Glendale police Sgt. Dan Suttles, a blue GMC Sierra C1500 pick-up truck with the puppy named Cain was stolen around 3 a.m. Thursday near Broadway and Orange Street in Glendale, said Glendale police Sgt. Dan Suttles.
“The owner had left the truck running in order to keep the dog warm while he finished working on the roof of a building adjacent to where the truck was parked,” Suttles said earlier.
“He power-washes commercial buildings and had a pressure washer in the bed of his truck, along with several hoses and pressure wands.”
On Friday, LAPD officers located the vehicle Friday with Cain inside. The puppy and the truck were then reunited with the owner, the Glendale Police Department said.
It’s unclear if any of the equipment was taken from the truck.
