



A young boy in Brentwood is on a mission to find a cure for his twin sister.

The 10-year-old’s twin Emma was born with Angelman syndrome – a genetic disorder that impedes development.

“Emma is like a small young toddler and she will be for the entirety of her life,” said the twins’ mother, Shannon Pruitt.

While some brothers fight with their sisters, the 10-year old from Brentwood is fighting for his.

“I just wanted everyone to know she’s part of the world too,” Quinn said. “It’s time to find a cure for Emma. You know, so she can talk and play and walk.”

Four years ago, Quinn held a lemonade stand and donated the $80 in profits to find a cure for his sister. Not satisfied, Quinn turned to another beverage he thought would have more mass appeal: hot cocoa.

His sister Emma had just joined him at Kenter Canyon Elementary, which he admits scared him.

“I thought she was going to get bullied and stuff because she wasn’t like me or anyone else at the school,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure everyone felt like she was part of the world too.”

So, Quinn urged his classmates to be kind, and they embraced her.

“He was like, ‘My sister Emma is coming and I want everyone to be nice to her,” said Stella Arend, Quinn’s classmate.

Quinn’s effort to cure Angelman syndrome is bringing out the angel in others. When he launched his “Cocoa For The Cure” effort, his classmates and others in the community rallied around him and offered to help.

“It feels really good,” he said. “The principal was like, ‘Wow, I’ll come,’ and he donated $100 I think that year.”

Last year, they raised around $40,000. This year, Quinn hopes to raise over $200,000.

“It’s just been really remarkable to know that three years later, $160,000…Emma’s in a trial. She might be in another trial,” mom Shannon Pruitt said. “It just has so much impact for so many families, including ours. I’m so proud of Quinn.”

On March 8, Quinn and his “Kind Squad” will be hosting a fundraiser at the Barrington Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll be selling aprons, T-shirts, and, of course, hot cocoa.