LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Since founding SCP Auctions in 1979, David Kohler has had his hands on some of the most treasured artifacts in all of American sports history.
Kohler covets Lakers memorabilia and said his collection is the most comprehensive of any collection — spanning the franchise’s move from Minneapolis to Los Angeles.
“It’s the biggest collection of Lakers memorabilia in the world, and I’ve been collecting for the past 35 years,” Kohler said. “There’s actually over 2,000 pieces, which is pretty crazy.”
The collection includes multiple Kobe Bryant game-worn jerseys, a signed ticket to his 81-point game, a box of cigars from his last year in the league signed by the entire team, the cast from when he broke his wrist his rookie year, his lanyard from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing that he signed and the shoes he wore from one of his finals appearance — also signed.
“We hope someday this will be in a more public venue for everyone to see, all Lakers fans, actually, all basketball fans,” Kohler said. “It brings a lot of emotions.”
Kohler gave CBS Los Angeles Sports Director Jim Hill a behind-the-scenes look at the memorabilia he’s collected over the years and stores in a 1,200-square-foot space.
“Standing close to where we are right now in the room, Magic said to me, he goes ‘You know Kobe is the greatest Laker of all time.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s saying something coming from Magic Johnson,'” Kohler said. “We lost a special person, that’s for sure.”