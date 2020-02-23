Comments
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A sport utility vehicle in Santa Monica flew off a six-story parking garage, landing on a building across the street.
The crash happened just after midnight Sunday on 2nd Street, causing injuries to the driver of the SUV, who was taken to a hospital where he was being kept in sedation. He was expected to survive.
The crash caused damage to the parking structure as well as a McDonald’s across the street. No other individuals were injured, however.
The cause of the crash is not yet known and it remains unclear why the driver lost control and drove past a railing.
The garage at Santa Monica Place remains closed, with security in place.
The crash remains under investigation.