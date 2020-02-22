WESTLAKE (CBSLA) – An 87-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a double hit-and-run accident.

Around 4 a.m., the victim was walking outside of the marked crosswalk going southbound on Eighth Street west of Westmoreland Avenue when he was hit by a white four-door BMW sedan traveling eastbound on Eighth Street, police said.

The BMW driver stopped and was told by many witnesses to remain at the scene, but he got back in his car and fled, police said. As that occurred, a white Honda Accord struck the man as he lay on the ground and also fled the scene.

Both suspects involved did not identify themselves or render aid as required by law, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Chan Wook Park. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the white BMW sedan was described as a male, possibly of Asian descent, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” police said. “Witnesses are reminded that documenting license plate numbers of vehicles involved is considered crucial evidence in traffic collision investigations.”

Police are asking for information that can help identify both drivers. They noted that people who provide information leading to the identification of hit-and-run drivers can receive a reward up to $50,000.

Anyone with information about this case can contact LAPD West Traffic detectives at 213-473-0234 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.