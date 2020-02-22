BARSTOW (CBSLA) — Well-known daredevil Michael “Mad Mike” Hughes died Saturday during an attempt to launch a homemade rocket, according to Science Channel.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike Hughes’ family and friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch, and Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey,” the Science Channel said in a statement shared on Twitter.
The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a rocket launch event on private property near Highway 247 in Barstow just before 2 p.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after the rocket crashed in the open desert. Medical aid was staged for the launch and was on scene immediately.
According to the Discovery Channel, Hughes was planning to launch himself 5,000 feet in the air on a homemade rocket for the new Science Channel series “Homemade Astronauts.”
A coroner has yet to make a positive identification on the victim. A death investigation is underway to determine what happened.