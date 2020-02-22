Comments
PACOIMA (CBSLA) — One man was killed and another injured during a shooting at a gathering at a house in Pacoima early Saturday.
Omar Medina, a horse groomer and married father of four, was pronounced dead on the scene. A Go Fund Me fundraising appeal has been established to help his family.
The other victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. The shooting occurred at 12:23 a.m. on the 12700 block of Montague Street.
There’s no information yet on the suspect.