UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — A car crash near Universal City caused a massive geyser Saturday night. Water was seen shooting into the air after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant.
The incident happened along Cahuenga Boulevard and caused widespread power outages in the area.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported outage alerts for Universal City, Studio City and Hollywood Hills.
More than 1,000 customers were affected at last check. Power is expected to be restored between 11 p.m. and midnight local time.
This is a developing story. More details to come.