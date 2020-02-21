CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officers shot and wounded a woman who approached them with a knife early Friday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Feb. 21, 2020. (CBS2)

The shooting occurred sometime after 1:17 a.m. in the area of West 78th and Hoover streets, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers were initially dispatched on a call for a woman who had requested police.

They arrived find her sitting alone on a curb. When they tried to get her to stand up, she pulled out a knife, police said. The woman ignored commands to drop the knife and then began moving towards the officers, police said. She was then shot.

She was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was in critical condition.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

It’s unclear how many officers opened fire on the woman. Her identity was not released.

