LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officers shot and wounded a woman who approached them with a knife early Friday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
The shooting occurred sometime after 1:17 a.m. in the area of West 78th and Hoover streets, according to Los Angeles police.
Officers were initially dispatched on a call for a woman who had requested police.
They arrived find her sitting alone on a curb. When they tried to get her to stand up, she pulled out a knife, police said. The woman ignored commands to drop the knife and then began moving towards the officers, police said. She was then shot.
She was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was in critical condition.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
It’s unclear how many officers opened fire on the woman. Her identity was not released.