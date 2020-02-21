LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Santa Monica man was arrested Friday by the FBI on federal charges of staging several cyberattacks on the website of a California congressional candidate.

Arthur Jan Dam, 32, has been charged with one count of intentionally damaging and attempting to damage a protected computer. If convicted of the charge, he faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Federal investigators say Dam staged four distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks in April and May of 2018, flooding the unnamed candidate’s website with superfluous requests in order to overload systems and prevent legitimate requests from being fulfilled. The attacks took down the candidate’s website for a total of 21 hours. According to the Department of Justice, the candidate increased cybersecurity measures and retained a website security company after the third cyberattack, but the website was still knocked offline a week before the primary election.

The cyberattacks caused a reduction in campaign donations, and forced the candidate and campaign staff to spend more time conducting critical incident response. The candidate spent between $27,000 and $30,000 responding to the attacks, and blamed them for losing the June 2018 primary election.

According to an affidavit, the investigation found the cyberattacks all originated from one Amazon Web Services account controlled by Dam, and that the four attacks corresponded to logins into that account from either Dam’s home or workplace. Dam was also found to have conducted “extensive research” on both the candidate and cyberattacks, according to the federal criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says Dan was married to a woman employed by a rival congressional candidate and the election’s eventual winner. The FBI says they have not found evidence that the winning candidate or Dam’s wife were involved in or had knowledge of the cyberattacks.

Dam was arrested Friday after surrendering to the FBI at the United States Courthouse in downtown LA. He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.