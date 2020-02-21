CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
HEMET (CBSLA) — The two people arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Hemet have been identified.

Jordan Destinee Guzman, 20, and her boyfriend, 18-year-old Anthony Damion McCloud were arrested Thursday.

Damion McCloud, 18, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a triple homicide in Hemet. (Hemet PD)

Jordan Destinee Guzman, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a triple homicide in Hemet. (Hemet PD)

According to police, Guzman was a renter at the home and the killings were the result of a rental dispute.

The bodies of the victims were found Wednesday night after a caller reported that there was a woman lying in a pool of blood. Family identified the victims as 46-year-old Wendy Araiza, her 21-year-old daughter Genesis Araiza and Trinity Clyde, the 18-year-old girlfriend of Wendy’s son.

After the killings, the pair allegedly stole the car of one of the victims and drove to Las Vegas, where they were taken into custody.

