PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors fired back at President Donald Trump Friday after the president’s recent comments blasting the Palm Springs windmills saying they “look like hell.”
Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Colorado one day after making a 3-hour visit at the Rancho Mirage estate of Oracle chairman Larry Ellison when he criticized the desert landmarks.
“They are all over the place. They are closed. They are rotting. They look like hell,” he said.
Kors responded calling the windmills “especially beautiful” and praised the city’s quest to achieve 100 percent carbon-free energy in the face of climate change.
“It is unfortunate that, at this critical time in our history, we have a president who lies about and denigrates clean green power while embracing and promoting dirty power such as coal and offshore oil drilling, which is destroying our planet,” Kors said in a statement.
Trump has accused the windmills of killing birds and bald eagles along with being an eyesore.
The president made similar comments about the windmills while campaigning in 2016.
According to The Desert Sun reported, during a segment on Herman Cain’s radio show, Trump said they look like a “junkyard” and was “the worst thing you’ve ever seen.”
