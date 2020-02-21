CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Clippers, DeMarcus Cousins, Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — With the NBA All-Star break in the rear view, both the Lakers and the Clippers are turning their focus to the home stretch of the regular season.

The Lakers are reportedly waiving center DeMarcus Cousins in order to make room on their roster for veteran forward Markieff Morris, who got a buyout from the Detroit Pistons this week.

League officials also announced the game between the Lakers and Clippers that was postponed following Kobe Bryant’s death has been rescheduled for April 9. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 28, two days after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.

The Lakers will play at home on three straight nights, with the NBA saying Friday that the game against Golden State scheduled for April 9 will be played April 7 and the game against Chicago set for April 7 will be played April 8. Chicago’s game at the Clippers scheduled for April 8 will be played April 6.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply