LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — With the NBA All-Star break in the rear view, both the Lakers and the Clippers are turning their focus to the home stretch of the regular season.
The Lakers are reportedly waiving center DeMarcus Cousins in order to make room on their roster for veteran forward Markieff Morris, who got a buyout from the Detroit Pistons this week.
Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020
Sources: Markieff Morris and Lakers are closing in on a deal for him to join the team. The Lakers will have to waive a player to sign Morris, who got a buyout from the Detroit Pistons.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 21, 2020
League officials also announced the game between the Lakers and Clippers that was postponed following Kobe Bryant’s death has been rescheduled for April 9. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 28, two days after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.
The Lakers will play at home on three straight nights, with the NBA saying Friday that the game against Golden State scheduled for April 9 will be played April 7 and the game against Chicago set for April 7 will be played April 8. Chicago’s game at the Clippers scheduled for April 8 will be played April 6.
