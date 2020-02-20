RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Thursday identified a suspect in connection with the triple homicide in Perris.
The suspect, 33-year-old Jose Luis Torres Garcia, was described as a 5-foot-9 Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.
#Breaking Perris Triple Homicide Suspect Identified: 33-year-old, José Luis Torres Garcia.
Homicide Unit Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating José Garcia. Please call 951-955-2777 or 951-776-1099, option 5. pic.twitter.com/E5Bx2K4dq8
— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) February 21, 2020
The three victims — 50-year-old Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 38-year-old Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel and 28-year-old Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel — were all found dead Monday next to the Perris Valley Cemetery grave bearing the name of Uver Hernandez Castaneda, a local man who was killed in Mexico in a reported cartel-related hit.
Police said he has also gone by the names Jose Torres Garcia, Jose Luis Torres, Ismael Garcia and Ismael Garcia Gutierrez. According to police, Garcia also has two unrelated misdemeanor warrants in Riverside and San Mateo counties.
He is known to drive a dark blue 2001 GMC Yukon with the license plate 4PDH363 and a motorcycle street bike — possibly a green Kawasaki.
Police said anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s department at 951-955-2777.