RIALTO (CBSLA) – A Rialto teacher was arrested Thursday for engaging in inappropriate behavior with a student.
Brian Servin, 31, was arrested at his Chino residence after police obtained evidence that he had engaged in lewd acts with a student at Kucera Middle School, where he is employed.
He faces charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, police said in a statement.
After an investigation in cooperation with the Rialto Unified School District, several search warrants were executed in order to obtain the evidence, according to police.
Servin was booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held on a $250,000 bail.