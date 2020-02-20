LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Urban League is aiming to increase diversity in Hollywood, both on and off camera.
The organization announced Thursday a collaboration between its Backstage Careers program, Los Angeles City College, and the group Better Youth. Together, they’ll recruit at-risk youth to participate in a 15-week training program to learn hands-on skills for jobs in production.
The program will help its participants get internships or jobs in music, television, and film production.
The Backstage Careers program already works with TV and film studios, production companies, and other entertainment organizations to provide its participants with training, internship stipends, apprenticeships and job placement for their dream career in the entertainment industry.
“It’s not just creating songs. It’s deeper than that,” said Latrice Ventura, a current Backstage Careers participant. “It’s about a community connection. It’s about making changes for people just like me.”
The young people that the new training program hopes to recruit already have the drive to pursue these careers, but they may struggle with overcoming barriers to entry, said L.A. City College’s Cinema and TV department chair Jen Vaughn.
“They really have the work ethic,” she said. “They have the drive. They have grit. They have everything they need. All they need is opportunity.”
Career tracks offered by the program include being a grip, gaffer, visual effects editor, cinematographer, or producer.