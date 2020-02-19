LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cooler temperatures are expected to roll through the Southland Friday evening bringing some drizzle and light rain.
According to CBSLA Meteorologist Amber Lee, coastal clouds and fog can be seen rolling in Wednesday evening before temperatures warm up again heading into Thursday, the warmest of the next seven days.
A cold front will bring clouds and drizzle Friday afternoon, with a better chance of rain after midnight and into early Saturday morning. As the low moves East, there will be wrap-around moisture over eastern L.A. County by Saturday afternoon.
The best chance for showers is projected to begin early Saturday morning with rain amounts staying pretty light with a quarter-inch or less on the coast and valleys, a quarter to half an inch in the foothills and mountains, and a tenth of an inch or less in the desert regions.
Snow levels will begin around 6500 feet and drop to 5500 feet with a Winter Weather Advisory possibly issued as Friday approaches due to higher snow totals and increased weekend mountain travel.
The storm is expected to exit out of the region by Saturday evening, with dry weather returning Sunday.