WALNUT (CBSLA) — An hours-long standoff at a gas station in Walnut ended Wednesday night after police left the scene making no arrests.
Police originally responded to the gas station near Grand Avenue and Amar Road Wednesday afternoon for a call of a robbery that led to a standoff with a man inside of a red car parked at a gas pump.
Cell phone video shot by a witness showed deputies surround the vehicle and fire foam bullets through the windows of the vehicles. At one point, the man in the car put a note on the dashboard that read, “Why are there only three police cars here?”
Ultimately the standoff ended once deputies realized it was the man inside the vehicle who made the initial call and there was no threat to the public.
Police left the gas station but remained stationed nearby as the man remained in his vehicle at the gas station.