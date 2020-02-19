IRVINE (CBSLA) – A new tribute to Kobe Bryant and the fallen members of Team Mamba is now on display at Great Park in Irvine.
The park’s signature giant orange hot air balloon is now adorned with the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Academy logo. The logo is surrounded by Bryant’s numbers, 24 and 8, and his daughter Gianna’s number, 2. The other numbers around the logo are Alyssa Altobelli’s 5 and Payton Chester’s 14.
Also included on the balloon are the initials of their coach, Christina Mauser.
The five people honored on the balloon were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas on their way to a youth basketball tournament. In the wake of the tragedy, murals and other public tributes to the Lakers legend and the rest of the victims appeared around Los Angeles and across the world.
Rides on the balloon are free from Thursday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 23.
Kobe’s footprint is left on the Universe. He will never die. His impact and his legacy will live forever. He was a Force. #Kobe