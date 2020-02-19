



— Scores of Kobe Bryant fans received the same email Tuesday night – they had been put on a waitlist to purchase a ticket to the NBA icon’s memorial at Staples Center.

Ticketmaster notified thousands of fans, “You’re on the Waitlist,” for Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s “A Celebration of Life” public memorial service. The event takes place 10 a.m. Monday at Staples Center.

Did anyone get an access code to purchase Kobe memorial tickets ? Seems like everyone got waitlisted 😭 — daisy llamas. (@daisyduzit) February 19, 2020

“There has been an outpouring of love and support for A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation wishes that everyone could attend the event,” the email said.

I'm on the wait list… Feels like Willy Wonka and trying to find a golden ticket. This would be the ultimate golden ticket! #LakerNation #Kobe #Gigi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IuJ0ypckhk — JohnnyBlaze562🇲🇽 (@JuanPer06649435) February 19, 2020

Thousands of people from Los Angeles and around the world signed for a chance to buy a ticket, exceeding the availability for the ticket release, Ticketmaster said. Many fans on social media seemed resigned to the notion that being waitlisted meant they would not be getting a ticket.

Welp I’m on the wait list for Kobe’s memorial so I guess that means I’ll be watching it at work — Inglish . (@mikeinglish) February 19, 2020

“To ensure the best experience, we are only able to invite a small number of fans to participate in tomorrow’s ticket release,” the email continued. “Should additional tickets become available, registrants will be randomly selected to move off the Waitlist and will be notified by text message with information on how to search for tickets.”

The elaborate sign up and waitlist process appeared to be an effort to crack down on memorial tickets being resold online.

kobe bryant memorial codes are sometimes attached to the account they sent to only they can buy no transfer. be aware buy codes at you own risk if on wait list still a possibility to get code you will get a text if youre lucky be on the lookout when tix on sale — D (@das_187) February 19, 2020

Ticket prices range from $24.02 to $224, and proceeds will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.