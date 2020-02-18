Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — One person was killed and two others are in critical condition Tuesday after their car slammed into a concrete divider and rolled into a tree in Pomona.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Garey Avenue near East La Verne Avenue. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.
One passenger was ejected from the car, while the other two were trapped inside and needed to be extricated, Pomona police Lt. Eddie Vazquez said.
It’s not clear yet who was driving the car.
Garey Avenue was closed in both directions for the fatal crash investigation.