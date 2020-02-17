Comments
SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A Torrance man fell approximately 40 feet to his death Sunday morning from a cliff in San Pedro.
Officials were dispatched at around 10:33 a.m. in the 800 block of West Paseo Del Mar.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 64-year-old William De La Cruz.
Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angles Fire Department officials are also involved in the investigation.
There was a witness to the incident, Brian Humphrey of the LAFD said, but at this point, it’s unclear if De La Cruz fell or jumped.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)