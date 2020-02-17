Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Voice actor Jason Davis, known for his role as Mikey Blumberg on the Disney animated series “Recess,” died Sunday in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his mother. He was 35.
“Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life, his mother Nancy Davis Rickel told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.”
A cause of death is not yet known.
Along with his work on “Recess” from 1997 to 2001, Davis also appeared in “Roseanne” and “7th Heaven.”
Davis co-founded the charity Cure Addiction Now. He appeared on season four of “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew” in 2010 to dicuss his own addiction struggles,
Davis was the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and late Hollywood mogul Marvin Davis.