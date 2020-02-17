SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for an at-risk 18-year-old woman who went missing in South Los Angeles.
Kaliyah McGowan was last seen February 6, 2020 in the 1000 block of West 59th Street and has “a diminished mental capacity,” a spokesperson for the department stated in a press release.
“Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating her,” the spokesperson stated.
McGowan is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 280 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information regarding McGowan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Mike Rodriguez, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the Crime Stoppers website.
