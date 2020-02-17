AGOURA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a special bulletin Monday with security images of a man they say attacked a victim at a Malibu apartment complex near Pepperdine University.
Detectives said the suspect, described as a 6 foot tall man weighing about 170 pounds with blonde hair and a long beard, entered a unit in a gated complex down the hill from the university that is largely rented by students.
“She was terrified,” Erika Hoang, a student who knows the victim, said. “I can completely understand, because you want to feel safe wherever you’re living.”
Police said the suspect was a transient who walked in through an unlocked door.
“He was very intoxicated,” Hoang said. “And he woke her up saying, ‘I’m drunk. I need help.'”
Emily Cunningham, another resident of the complex, said tenants received a flier about the break-in and sexual assault investigation.
“It’s terrifying, especially being a girl and living with girls,” she said.
Cunningham said she was shocked that it happened knowing that there are cameras throughout the complex.
Investigators said the man apologized to the startled victim before running out of the door.
Tenants said it was a stark reminder to be more aware of their surroundings.
“I would say both me and my roommate will check the lock multiple times before going to bed,” Hoang said. “I even check my windows as well, because even though we’re living in a gate, I still don’t feel extremely safe.”
Detectives said nothing was taken from the home and encouraged anyone who recognized the man to call the sheriff’s department at 818-878-1808.