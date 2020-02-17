MALIBU (CBSLA) — Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit and rescue volunteers continued to search Monday for a missing woman who suffers from bipolar disorder.
53-year-old Julia Christine Snyder has been missing for a week and was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 8 around 9 p.m. near her home on the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive.
LASD described Snyder as being 5’07” tall, 140lbs, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajamas and is without her medications.
A command post was be set up in the area of Latigo Canyon Rod and Pacififc Coast Highway to direct the search, which took place on the hillside area northeast of Snyder’s residence.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
About bipolar disorder:
Bipolar disorder is an illness that causes shifts in mood, energy and activity levels, and concentration. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, there are three forms of bipolar disorder: Bipolar I, Biopolar II and Cyclothymia.
Bipolar I Disorder is defined by manic episodes lasting at least one week or symptoms that lead to hospitalization. Depressive episodes, as well as mixed episodes, can occur as well. Bipolar II Disorder is characterized by a pattern of both depressive and hypomanic — a less severe form of mania — episodes as well. Cyclothymia involves symptoms of hypomania and depression lasting for at least two years in adults. Effective treatment usually includes both the use of medication and psychotherapy.