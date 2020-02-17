



— We’re learning more about the teen who was shot and killed at a house party in Arleta Friday night.

17-year-old Christian Javier Camacho, who was a senior at John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, died at the scene of the shooting.

Police are still searching for the gunman and are asking for the public’s help to track down who is responsible.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday in front of the home where Camacho was shot to death.

“Just to know he’s not going to be here anymore,” Camacho’s friend Maribel Rincon said through tears. “He didn’t even make it to 18.”

Camacho is being remembered for his love for family.

Loved ones say the teen was helping his mother with his younger brothers after their father recently died.

“They’ve gone through a lot,” Jesus Pizano said. “He’s had a rough life.”

Friends say Camacho was at the party with schoolmates when some people they didn’t know showed up.

A fight later broke out, leading up to gunfire. Two teens were shot and injured. Camacho, the third victim, didn’t survive.

A GoFundMe campaign for Camacho’s funeral expenses raised more than $10,000 by Monday afternoon.

If you know anything about this case, please reach out to the LAPD.