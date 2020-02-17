Comments
PERRIS (CBSLA) – Three bodies were discovered in a Perris neighborhood Monday morning.
The bodies were discovered in the 900 block of North Perris Boulevard sometime before 10:30 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reports.
The identities of the victims and their causes of death were not immediately confirmed. There were also no details regarding how the bodies were found.
The bodies were found in the same area as the Perris Valley Cemetery.
Investigators were asking the public to avoid the area.