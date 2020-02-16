



— Two people were killed in wro View post ng-way crashes on two separate freeways in Southern California.

In West Los Angeles, a wrong-way crash unfolded on the 405 Freeway north of Getty Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, where a flatbed truck traveled southbound on the northbound lanes for up to four miles, striking a Jaguar.

Footage from the scene showed that mangled Jaguar, and resulted in the death of that driver on-scene. The driver of the truck survived and was taken to the hospital.

“The driver of the pickup truck on scene, he was walking and talking with our officers. He was compliant. He was transported down to the hospital to get a medical clearance and get checked out,” Sgt. John Richwine of the California Highway Patrol said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities said they suspect alcohol played a factor.

“At this time, it does appear that alcohol played a factor in the collision; however, the investigation is still ongoing,” the sergeant said.

As of 7 a.m., one lane of the thoroughfare in the northbound direction remained open; all other lanes were shut.

Just after 5 a.m., in Monrovia, another wrong-way crash unfolded in the southbound lanes of the 210 Freeway by Huntington Drive, involving at least two cars. At least one person was killed there.

The causes of the crashes remain under investigation.