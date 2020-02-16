CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
COMMERCE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Commerce.

The incident unfolded just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of S. Gerhart Avenue.

it was there that deputies responded to a disturbance call at a local business. When they arrived, they located a male adult in the parking lot suffering of at least one puncture wound to the upper torso.

The victim, described as a Latino male in his 20s, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The suspect, also described as a Latino male, fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with more information about the incident was asked to call the Homicide Bureau Investigators at (323) 890-5500.

