



— A porn stunt apparently done to get clicks is provoking outrage after news surfaced that an adult film was shot inside a local public library.

The video is more than ten minutes in length and was shot on Santa Monica city streets and then inside the Santa Monica Public Library – Ocean Park Branch.

The video – which shows a woman exposing herself – outside Santa Monica streets and even outside John Muir Elementary, then carrying out sex acts inside the library.

“God forbid, a child walked in the library and walked right in on the middle of it. That’s my biggest concern,” said Janet McLaughlin, a neighbor. “Children don’t need to be exposed to this. If you want to do porn, stick to the hotels.”

McLaughlin was so disgusted after another concerned parent sent her a link of the movie, that she took to social media to get the city’s attention.

In the clip, the woman in the video walks into the library, apparently during business hours and shoots the video while talking about not getting caught.

But McLaughlin says city leaders are aware.

“They say that it is a misdemeanor and unless they witness it themselves, there is nothing they can do about it,” she said.

The video was uploaded to a porn site that pays per click.

The face of the man in the video is never shown. CBS Los Angeles has chosen to not release the identity of the female in the clip, but a search shows that she has appeared in other adult films.

“We have to have laws to stop them from doing things that puts children in harm’s way,” said McLaughlin.

CBS Los Angeles attempted to, but was unable to get ahold of city leaders over the weekend and at the time of publication.