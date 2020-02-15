Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Valentine’s Day has come and gone but that doesn’t mean you can’t still spread the love.
Sunday is your opportunity to spread some cheer for National Do A Grouch A Favor Day. We all know someone who’s a bit of a grouch. It might even be ourselves.
If you’re the grouch, try implementing some of the self-care tips below:
- Read a book
- Go for a walk
- Accept your feelings
- Listen to your favorite song
- Reflect on the things going well in your life
- Schedule me-time
If the grouch is someone else, you can choose how to best brighten their day by figuring out some of their favorite things. Maybe they just need someone to talk to, so you can offer an ear. Perhaps they have a sweet tooth and you decide to bake them something tasty. However you want to celebrate is up to you!